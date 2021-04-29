'There is no hate, love, nothing': Himansh Kohli on ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar

It's been nearly three years since Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar parted ways. In 2020, the singer even tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. However, amid all that, people still talked about Neha and Himansh breakup. The estranged couple took social media by a storm and became a topic of discussion for a very long time. Now during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Himansh spoke at length about why he kept silent post break up with Neha.

The Yaariyan actor stated, "The breakup happened in 2018 and I don’t blame Neha for it. She has moved on in her life and is happy. I am happy for myself, living my life, working, entertaining my audience, but some people are stuck in 2018 whereas we are living in 2021. You can’t do anything about it."

Himansh added, "A lot of people say that I have done something bad to a person but I am happy because know I am not a bad person. I wouldn’t get a peaceful sleep for sure if I have done wrong to anybody in my life. Neither do I need to explain in public what is right and what is wrong. People should have the common sense that if something is wrong in someone’s house, you don’t create a scene outside. You solve it inside your house."

When asked where they both stand now with each other, Kohli said, "We are neutral with each other. There is no hate, love, nothing. I think if we can maintain that, people should also have the same thing."