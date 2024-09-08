Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Meet man, who will get millions on his 40th birthday, set to receive Rs 335 crore due to...

Bollywood

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri said that Alok Nath would behave very differently after drinking alcohol and even caused a scene while drunk during the making of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 08, 2024

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'
Alok Nath-Himani Shivpuri
Veteran Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri, known for her roles in popular films from the 90s and 2000s, made some shocking revelations about Alok Nath, who has faced #MeToo allegations. She talked about his struggles with alcoholism, noting that he would change completely after consuming alcohol.

She said that Nath would behave very differently after drinking alcohol and even caused a scene while drunk during the making of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She shared these experiences on Siddharth Kannan's podcast and said, "I have done a lot of work with him in the past and the thing with him is that when he is not drinking, then he is sanskari. His personality was like that of Jekyll and Hyde."

She further stated, "Apart from one incident in the National School of Drama (NSD), I have never faced any problem with him. But I would hear from people that he was a different person after a few drinks. In fact, I had once witnessed it. He was drunk and out of control while we were travelling for an award show, and his wife kept asking him to be calm. Even I asked him to get a grip on himself or else he would be deplaned. He was deplaned once in the past because of his behaviour."

"He would be very quiet and professional on sets, but as the clock struck 8, he would turn into a different person," she concluded. Alok Nath, known for his 'fatherly' roles in Bollywood films and TV shows, was accused of sexual harassment by several actresses during the #MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry in 2018-19.

The allegations against Alok Nath began when writer-producer Vinta Nanda publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her over nearly two decades. Following her allegations, actresses Navneet Nishan and Sandhya Mridul also accused him of sexual harassment. Additionally, a crew member from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain came forward with similar allegations against the veteran actor.

Alok Nath denied all the charges but went missing for a while. Even after he reappeared, he has kept a low profile since then.

