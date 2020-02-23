Hilarious! Varun Dhawan aka Coolie No 1's Kunwar Mahinder Pratab to feed Donald Trump 'Pav Bhaji' during India visit

Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned in shooting for his upcoming film, Coolie No 1. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the role of Kunwar Mahinder Pratab and has been teasing fans by showing his look now and then. Varun often shares BTS photos and videos from the sets and today also he did the same. VD took to his Instagram page and posted a video donning an attire on the US national flag.

Yes, the actor was seen in a white shirt and a matching bowtie with US flag printed pantsuit. He completed his look with red-tinted sunglasses. In the video, Varun speaks like Mahinder Pratab and is joined by stylist Shiraz Siddique. The actor starts by talking about US President Donald Trump being his childhood friend. When asked why isn't he going to the airport to receive him, VD says that he will get hounded by the paparazzi so he is avoiding it.

Moreover, Varun also reveals that he will be feeding Donald Trump his favourite food that is, Pav Bhaji from Shiv Sagar restaurant. The Kalank actor captioned the video stating, "KUNWAR MAHINDER PRATAB Ep2 - welcome Donald trump to India"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, talking about Coolie No 1, the film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead along with Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.