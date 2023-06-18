Highest-paid star in Adipurush and it’s not Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Seth, Devdatta Nage

Actress Sonal Chauhan, who made her acting debut with Emraan Hashmi, has now become a hugely popular face of South cinema. She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Very few people know that Sonal Chauhan has also played an important role in Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush'. But she did not appear in the promotion of Adipurush and she also did not get much limelight from this film. However, Sonal Chauhan has earned a good amount of money by acting for just two minutes in Adipurush.

The stars playing the role of Lord Rama, Sita Maa, Lakshman, Ravana and Hanuman ji in Adipurush are trending a lot and the film is receiving a lot of flak online for its poor VFX and bad dialogues. According to netizens, the lead characters in the film have failed to do justice to their role but there are some characters who have given their best and one of them is Lankesh's wife Mandodari.

In Adipurush, the role of Ravana's wife Mandodari is played by Sonal Chauhan but the role did not get much attention. Saif Ali Khan has played the role of Ravana in the film.

The dialogues spoken by Sonal Chauhan in the role of Mandodari were completely different from the role of Mandodari in superhit serial Ramayana. In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, Mandodari repeatedly stops Lankesh from fighting and in the end she also comes forward to do his Vijay Tilak. While in Adipurush, before the start of war, she is seen dressed in white as a widow and tells Surpanakha that the apocalypse of Lanka is visible in front.

Sonal Chauhan got only a cameo role of around 2 minutes in the film but according to ScoopWhoop, the actress has got Rs 1.5 crore for this role. It is reported that Sunny Singh, who plays the role of Lakshman in the film has also earned the same amount for a much bigger role. Saif Ali Khan has received around 15 crore for the film, according to reports.

Interestingly, according to reports, Prabhas has been paid Rs 100 crore for his role in the film. If we calculate then Sonal Chauhan is the highest paid actress in the film because Prabhas has been reportedly paid Rs 100 crore for lea role and he has been on screen for more than 2 hours in the film, which is three-hour long. Reports claim that Kriti Sanon has been paid around Rs 5 crore for her role in the film.