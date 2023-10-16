Headlines

Pakistan disappoint to make 8/0 in World Cup 2023

Meet Inderpal Singh, Indian-origin chef who won MasterChef Singapore Season 4

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

The highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of Bigg Boss. On October 15, the host welcomed 17 new contestants in season 17 and announced the beginning of the reality show. This time, a number of celebrity couples have entered the show, and some YouTubers.

The theme of Bigg Boss 17 is dil, dimaag aur dum. The highest-paid contestant on the show is reportedly taking a whopping amount of Rs 12 lakh per week and she is none other than Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is a popular actress who has not only made her mark in the television industry but also in the film industry. The actress is a popular name and is reportedly the highest-paid contestant on the show who is reportedly being paid Rs 12 lakh per week. The actress is participating in the show with her husband Vicky Jain who is a businessman. The couple made a beautiful entry in the show and Salman Khan was also seen pulling their leg and making them take vows before entering the house. 

 

Ankita Lokhande shot to fame with her popular television show Pavitra Rishta. The TV series also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the two fell in love with each other on the show. However, later the two separated as Sushant wanted to focus on his career and Ankita wanted to settle down.

Ankita Lokhande also has 2 Rs 100 crore film in her name. After two years of gap from acting and her separation from Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress made her big Bollywood debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika. The film was a huge success and collected Rs 142 crore worldwide. The actress then starred in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was also a hit and collected Rs 137 crore worldwide. After Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui is the second highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss 17 who is reportedly being paid Rs 7-8 lakhs per week. 

About Bigg Boss 17 

Bigg Boss 17 has an all-new theme of dil, dimaag aur dum and Salman Khan revealed in one of the promos that the game will not be the same for everyone. The show will stream on Jio Cinema and Colors TV from Monday to Friday and the 17 contestants will be seen fighting to survive in the house and win the trophy.

