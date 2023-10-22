Highest paid actress of Bollywood, Salman Khan was afraid of her stardom, she died at young age after…

Sridevi was the most popular actress of her time and her stardom had reached such a level that people come to theatres only to see her on screen.

There was a time when female actors were paid much less than their male counterpart in Bollywood, but there was an actress who used to charge more fee than many actors of her era. This actress was the highest paid actress of her time and was the first actress in India to charge Rs 1 crore for a film. Yes, we are talking about legendary actress Sridevi. It is to be noted that Sridevi was called ‘Lady Amitabh Bachchan’.



Sridevi worked in many blockbuster films in her illustrious career and her name was linked with several co-actors of her time. Sridevi, however, decided to get married to producer Boney Kapoor. According to reports, Sridevi was having affair with her co-star Jeetendra. But in one of her interviews, the actress herself had revealed that she is not the kind of girl who would break a woman's house and set up her own house. She had said that even though she is simple, she is not a fool. Sridevi had said that she does everything in her life only after thinking. However, Sridevi later decided to tie the knot with producer Boney Kapoor, who was already married.



It is said that even superstar like Salman Khan was afraid to work with her because he thought that his work would not be noticed in front of Sridevi. Salman and Sridevi, however, worked in two films 'Chandramukhi' and 'Chand Ka Tukda' but both these films flopped at the box-office. In her career spanning five decades, Sridevi played many such roles which are still remembered by her fans. She was last seen on screen in the film 'Mom'. Sridevi died at 54 after she fell in her bathroom.