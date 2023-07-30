Headlines

Highest earning Indian film in Pakistan, earned Rs 38 crore, not of Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Big B, Akshay

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

Kerala horror: Shocking rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl raises fingers on police, state government

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

IND vs WI: India's second string team underwhelms in World Cup audition as West Indies level ODI series

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

Bollywood

Highest earning Indian film in Pakistan, earned Rs 38 crore, not of Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Big B, Akshay

According to reports, Sanju had emerged as the highest grossing film in Pakistan as it earned Rs 37.60 crore at the Pakistani box office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

You must have heard several times that many Bollywood films are banned in Pakistan but there are many Indian films which have done very good business at Pakistani box office. You would be surprised to know that the film which is the highest grosser at Pakistan's box office was not of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas or Allu Arjun. The Indian film which has earned maximum money at Pakistani box-office is Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor has played the real role. Ranbir Kapoor played Sanjay Dutt’s character in the Bollywood superstar’s biopic Sanju which released in 2018. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani did good business in India too. Sanju surprised everyone by collecting Rs 34.75 crore on the first day at the box office.

According to reports, Sanju had emerged as the highest grossing film in Pakistan. This film earned Rs 37.60 crore at the Pakistani box office. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal were also seen in important roles in this film. Vicky Kaushal played an important role in the film and was praised by the viewers.

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju was made in a budget of around Rs 100 crore and the film set many records at the box-office. According to Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Sanju' collected Rs 342.57 crore in India.The worldwide collection of the film was a whopping Rs 588.50 crore.

Apart from Sanju, many other Bollywood films have created a buzz in Pakistan. Among them, Dhoom 3 made a splash in Pakistan by collecting Rs 25 crores, Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 23 crores, PK 22 crores and Dilwale 20 crores.

 

