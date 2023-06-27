Search icon
Court slams Adipurush makers for offensive portrayal of religious characters, asks 'is it test of community's patience'

The court also slammed Censor Board and asked what steps it had taken before the release of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Adipurush

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court slammed the makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipursh, directed by Om Raut, for portraying religious characters including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman, Sita in an objectionable manner.

While hearing a set of petitions against Om Raut’s Adipurush, the Lucknow bench of the High Court said, “The kind of dialogues that are there in the film... it's a big issue. Ramayana is an example for the people. It is venerated. People step out of their homes after reading the Ramcharitmanas.”

The court also slammed Censor Board and asked what steps it had taken before the release of Adipurush. The court said, “Some things should not have been tinkered with.”

"Agar hum log iss par bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu gain, toh kya uska test liya jayega? (Should we close our eyes just because it is said that people of a particular religion are said to be tolerant? Is this a test of tolerance?" the court added.

It also said, “It was good that the people did not harm law and order after watching the film.” Earlier, High Court had asked "What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" It also questioned why the producer, director, and other parties are absent during the hearing. (With inputs ANI)

 

