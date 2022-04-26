Tiger Shroff's fan faints after seeing him, netizens say 'celebrity se milne ki ninja technique'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who will soon be seen in Heropanti 2, has a huge fan following. A recent video that is going viral on social media proves the same. In the video, a female fan can be seen fainting after she sees Tiger Shroff in real.

The video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Tiger ko dekh kar hui behosh.” As soon as this clip circulated, netizens started reacting to it. One of the social media users wrote, “Celebrity se milne ki ninja technique.” The second one mentioned, “Tiger ko Apni Chhoti Bacchi Mil Gayi.”

The third person mentioned, “Chotti bachiii ho kyaaa.” The fourth one mentioned, “Just another advantage of being a girl thoda drama aur mil loh apne favourite celebrity se.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine after getting to collaborate with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar on the upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan'. Also Read: Heropanti 2 FIRST review out: Tiger Shroff's film is 'full on paisa vasool', writes UAE-based film critic

The War actor has been a big fan of Akshay Kumar and the project gave him the opportunity to work with the one whom he has admired for a long time. Sharing his excitement, Tiger said, "I am so excited to work on this project which gives me a chance to work with the original action hero/the khiladi - Akshay Sir! My father always tells me to follow his example and I know I have been his fan for as long as I can remember."

He also praised his friend and producer Jackky Bhagnani, "This project is also extra special because I get to work again with my brother, one of my most favourite people in the industry, Jackky Bhagnani. I am excited to partner with him yet again to push the boundaries of what he has envisioned."