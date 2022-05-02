Heropanti 2 star Tiger Shroff reveals names of his favourite Bollywood action heroes

Tiger Shroff/File photo

With films such as Heropanti, Baaghi, and War to his credit, Tiger Shroff has emerged as one of the best action stars in the Hindi film industry. Jackie Shroff's son Tiger has been busy promoting his recent release Heropanti 2 which hit theatres worldwide on April 29. In one of the promotional interviews for the film, the actor revealed his three favourite action stars of Bollywood.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger was asked to name the greatest action hero of all time in Bollywood as per his opinion. The Student of the Year 2 actor first took the name of Amitabh Bachchan, then said Akshay Kumar and his third choice was quite a surprising one.

Taking Shah Rukh Khan's name as his third favourite action star in the Hindi film industry, Tiger said, "I genuinely believe Shah Rukh Khan sir is very good with his body, and nobody can get hit and react as good as him. if you have seen his films, whether it’s Darr or Baazigar when he gets hit he really reacts, he goes for it and very few stuntmen also react like that in our industry. He is an actor who uses his whole body so well, it’s phenomenal.”



Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer actioner Heropanti 2 has opened to negative reviews from critics and even people have thrashed the film calling it terrible and illogical. The film has grossed approximately Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend after the choreographer Ahmed Khan's directorial was released along with Ajay Devgn starrer Heropanti 2. An A. R. Rahman musical, even the film's songs have failed to create an impact on the audience.