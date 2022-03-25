Heropanti 2 song Dafa Kar teaser showcases Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's electrifying chemistry

The first song teaser of Heropanti 2, Dafa Kar is out, and it gives a glimpse of Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's chemistry and AR Rahman's vocals. The 18-second song teaser is loaded with a large canvas, and electrifying beats of the song, the glimpse will certainly buy your attention. The song is penned by Mehboob Kotwal, and it is shot on a grand scale featuring a huge crowd of dancers accompanying the lead actors.

Watch the song's teaser

The full song will release tomorrow at 1 PM, and the fans of Tiger are liking the deadly combination of his swag and Rahman's voice. Last week, the movie's trailer was launched with much fanfare and gained popularity among the masses. The trailer of Heropanti 2 presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff's impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India’s youngest action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, Heropanti 2 marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio is now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on the auspicious occasion of Eid, 29th April 2022.