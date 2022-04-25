Heropanti 2 's second trailer brings an emotional connect packed with gravity defying action

Sajid Nadiadwala released second Trailer of their upcoming action thriller "Heropanti 2" starring the action mogul of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff on 23rd April, just a week before its release.

First trailer was more impactful with stylized action and unmissable stunts but trailer 2 brings an emotional connect, revealing glimpse of an important asset of the film laced with even more highly impactful action sequences.

Fans are already going gaga over Tiger's heroic personality in the trailer number 2 wishing that producers had released it earlier.

Recently, the 2.0 version of Whistle Baja, the soul of Heropanti was launched by Tiger Shroff at Gaiety Galaxy where the actor's huge fanbase lauded the song launch with hoots and incessant whistles.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, the lead star cast includes Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Fans are geared up for Tiger and Tara's sizzling chemistry and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unusual role as Laila.

The hitmaker duo Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are charged up for Heropanti 2, gearing up for its pan India release on 29th April, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan and music is given by the legendary A.R Rahman.

