Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film is best Eidi for audience by Sajid Nadiadwala

File photo

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria, others

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

Heropanti 2 movie review

Heropanti 2 is the film of today. The modern cybercrime story, stylized action, and a great cinematic experience with A R Rahman's music make it worth watching on the big screen only.

Story - Tiger Shroff ( Babloo Ranawat) is an ambitious hacker. who doesn’t really care much about consequences when he tricks people online with his cyber crimes. He is in love with Tara Sutaria (Inaaya), who happens to be the sister of international digital fraudster Nawazuddin (Laila). Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Laila) is a software genius, who develops an app (Pulse), which steals users' bank details but he needs someone who can help him pull off the biggest heist in the history. Babloo comes in handy, the duo quickly comes to an understanding that dating Inaaya comes with certain conditions, work for Laila and help him pull off the heist with his app on 31st March, the financial year closing when everyone has bank accounts loaded with cash.

Analysis - The plot of the film is quite new for the audience with a new subject of hacking beautifully written by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Needless to say, Tiger is too good with not just his dance and action but acting too. Tara and Tiger Shroff are together after Student Of The Year 2 and their chemistry is just complementing the beauty of the film. Last but not least acting genius Nawazuddin Siddiqui urf Laila whose every performance is quite overwhelming. The style and feminine touch of his character compels the audience to whistle in the theatre. The trio of Mehboob, A R Rahman and Ahmed Khan is back after Jackie Shroff's starter evergreen film Rangeela and hence the music is too good.

Heropanti 2 is the first-ever Indian film exploring the digital world in terms of scams, crime, and heists. This space is never explored, so the idea of the story and execution is fresh, with certain flaws, overall, the film is a total paisa vasool and mass entertainer.

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Heropanti 2is produced and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, with a screenplay and dialogues by Rajat Arora.

Verdict - Total paisa vasool and mass entertainer.