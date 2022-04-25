Heropanti 2 FIRST review out: Tiger Shroff's film is 'full on paisa vasool', writes UAE-based film critic

Heropanti 2 poster/File photo

One of Bollywood's most anticipated films Heropanti 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 29. The forthcoming film is all set to introduce the newest techniques in the world of action. Heropanti 2, which is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala promises to bring to the audience never before seen action sequences as Tiger Shroff gears up ready to entertain us with his latest actioner.

But before the audience delivers its verdict about Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, the first review from UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu, who happens to be a member of the overseas censor board, is out.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Umair, while putting forth his opinion of the film, wrote in his Instagram Story, "On the whole, Heropanti 2 is a masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances from Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With focus on entertainment, the film is without a doubt, the best action film to come out from Bollywood in 2022. It has all the merits to hit the jackpot. At the box office, it will be lapped up by the masses on account of masala quotient."

READ: Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff talks about performing risky stunt on a moving train

Speaking about the film's leading lady, Umair wrote, "Tara Sutaria is totally miscast. She is irritating sometimes."

"Overall, full on paisa vasool film. Masses will go gaga over it on Eid," wrote Umair as he concluded his review of the film with a three-and-a-half rating.

Check out his post below:

Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world.

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman. The film is all set to release on April 29, 2022.