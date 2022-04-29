Heropanti 2 celeb review: Disha Patani says 'killed it Tiggy'; Kapil Sharma, others praise Tiger Shroff's film

Heropanti poster

Tiger Shroff, who made his big Bollywood debut with Heropanti, is back with yet another instalment of the film. After the first screening of Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles, celebs have reacted given some great reactions.



Disha Patani took to her Instagram and wrote, “What a (fire emojis). Super entertaining…Killed it, Tiggyyy.”





Kapil Sharma wrote, “Aaj mere chote bhai @tigerjackieshroff ki movie #heropanti2 release huyi hai we really enjoyed the movie action, comedy, full entertainment, you @tarasutaria @nawazuddin._siddiqui bhai, all actors r fabulous in the movie n when it comes to action, nobody can match your skills bro congratulations to @khan_ahmedasas bhai for the wonderful direction lots of love n best wishes to the whole team of #heropanti2 @shairaahmedkhan @wardakhannadiadwala #sajidnadiadwala.”



KRK wrote on Twitter, “Watched #Heropanti2! It’s beautiful, colourful film with terrific action. @TaraSutaria and @iTIGERSHROFF have played their parts brilliantly. Director #AhmedKhan at his very best. Powerful dialogues support big scale scenes. It’s full Paisa Vasool film. So 4* rating from me.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote,” As #Heropanti2 hits the cinemas- I wish the smash hit team @iTIGERSHROFF #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @TaraSutaria@Nawazuddin_S @WardaNadiadwala super success at the box office. I hear the action & the drama is full seeti-maar……”



Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman. The film released in theatres today i.e. April 29th.