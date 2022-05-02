Heropanti 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer shows 40% hike on Sunday

Heropanti 2/File photo

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 grew again on Sunday, emerging as the top film amongst all that are currently in the running.

Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 released on the same day. Despite tough competition, Tiger starrer showed a massive 40 % hike in terms of business on Sunday, which is sort of litmus test for coming week.

With KGF Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files, holding their grounds, and Runway 34 presenting a tough competition, Sajid Nadiadwala produced Heropanti 2, has cemented its run in cinema halls with a 40 percent increase in business on Sunday.

Heropanti 2 brought in Rs. 7 crores on opening day and festival of Eid around the corner, the trade pundits are certain that the movie will clock double digit collection at the box office.

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Singh, and Tara Sutaria, the film has shown slow-but-steady growth, it should add in at least Rs. 7-8 crores more to its current total of Rs. 12 crores. As long as that happens and the Rs. 15 crores attainable in coming days, industry can anticipate good footfalls tomorrow for Heropanti 2.