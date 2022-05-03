Heropanti 2 box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's film suffers due to KGF Chapter 2, earns Rs 1 crore

Heropanti 2/File photo

With Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles, Heropanti 2 has shown a huge drop in its collections on the first Monday, i.e. May 2. The actioner has received negative reviews from the critics and even the audience has rejected the film calling it nothing less than a headache.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 3, entertainment industry tracker and analyst Ramesh Bala shared the early estimates of the films running in theatres across the Hindi belt as he wrote, "Early estimates for All-India Nett for Hindi Movies - May 2nd : 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 4 Crs 2. #Runway34 - ₹ 2.5 Crs 3. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 1 Cr".

This shows that the Hindu dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 has overpowered both the recent releases at the box office - the Tiger Shroff starrer and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. Yash and Prashanth Neel's action-packed extravaganza, in its Hindi version, has earned close to Rs 370 crore and has become only the fourth Indian movie to breach the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office after Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's two films namely RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.



Coming back to Heropanti 2, the film released on April 29 is the sequel to Tiger's debut film Heropanti released in 2014, which also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman. Famous choreographer Ahmed Khan has directed this romantic action film. It is not the first time that Tiger and Tara have been paired up together as the two actors also shared the screen space in another famous sequel Student of the Year 2 in 2019.