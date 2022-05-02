Heropanti 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff's film records a drop, loses out to Runway 34, KGF Chapter 2

Heropanti 2 box office collection/File photo

After a long wait, Sajid Nadiadwala's most awaited franchise film Heropanti 2 has finally made an entry into the theatres. The film has made a good hype in the market with the trailers, moreover with Tiger Shroff's transformed avatar as Babloo, the film has come up with many elements for the audience to watch out for. And ever since its release on April 29, the film has been receiving a decent response at the box office.

The recently released, Heropanti 2 is a film that holds a special place for bringing daredevil action sequences by the biggest action hero, Tiger Shroff. The makers have left no chance to create hype for the film with its promotions that showed a multiplier effect, as the film made a decent entry at the box office with Rs 7 crore on the first day and Rs 5.5 crore on the second, which brings a collection of Rs 12.5 crore in 2 days.

The early estimates for the film on day 3 i.e Sunday, as per entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala is Rs 4.25 crores nett.

May 1st Sunday - All-India Early Estimates for Hindi Movies - Nett :



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 11.25 Crs



2. #Runway34 - ₹ 7.25 Crs



3. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 4.25 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2022

With the Eid holiday coming up, it seems like Heropanti 2 is likely to get a jump in numbers in the coming days at the box office.

Helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who has successfully taken the movie to a whole new level from the previous one, the film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has an international vibe with massive sets, impressive locations and stellar music composed by A.R. Rahman. Bollywood is known for making heist movies, but never before has anyone attempted to make a smart digital heist action drama on this ambitious scale.

Apart from Tiger, the film also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman.