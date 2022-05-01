Heropanti 2 box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film earns Rs 5 crore

Heropanti 2/File photo

Starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as the leading actors and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist, Heropanti 2 has opened to an average response among the audience as the film has been met with negative reviews from critics and even the moviegoers have called it terrible and illogical.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, May 1, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala provided an early estimate for the action-packed film and wrote that the film has grossed Rs 5 crore on its second day. His tweet read, "Apr 30th All-India Early Estimates Hindi Nett: 1. #KGFChapter2 - Rs 7.50 Crs 2. #Runway34 - Rs 5.25 Crs 3. #Heropanti2 - Rs 5.0 Crs".

Earlier, Ramesh Bala himself had shared on Saturday, April 30, that Tiger Shroff starrer has collected Rs 6.50 crore on its opening day. His tweet read, "Apr 29th All-India Hindi BO - Nett: 1. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 6.50 Crs (1st Day) 2. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 4.25 Crs (16th Day) 3. #Runway34 - ₹ 3.0 Crs (1st Day).

This proves that the Yash-led actioner KGF Chapter 2 continues to perform well even on its sixteenth day in the Hindi belt as the film originally made in Kannada is simply unstoppable at the box office with its Hindi version crossing the Rs 350 crore mark at the domestic box office and the film, across all languages, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office.

Coming back to Heropanti 2, the film released on April 29 is the sequel to Tiger's debut film Heropanti released in 2014, which also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman. Famous choreographer Ahmed Khan has directed this romantic action film. It is not the first time that Tiger and Tara have been paired up together as the two actors also shared the screen space in another famous sequel Student of the Year 2 in 2019.