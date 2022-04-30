Heropanti 2 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff starrer mints Rs 8 crore

File Photo

Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, was launched yesterday after months of anticipation. Early box office figures have poured in, and it's off to a good start.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the figure and tweeted, “Early Estimates for #Heropanti2 Day 1 All-India Nett is ₹ 8 Crs.. A good chunk came from adv./bulk booking prior to release..”

Early Estimates for #Heropanti2 Day 1 All-India Nett is ₹ 8 Crs..



A good chunk came from adv./bulk booking prior to release.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2022

As far as its reviews are concerned, Several people have ranted out their discontent about the film, and even termed it a 'headache,' 'disaster,' and whatnot. Many netizens are trolling the film as a 'survival test,' and they have given a two-words review saying ‘I survived.’



Taking to Instagram UAE-based film critic had written, "On the whole, Heropanti 2 is a masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances from Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With focus on entertainment, the film is without a doubt, the best action film to come out from Bollywood in 2022. It has all the merits to hit the jackpot. At the box office, it will be lapped up by the masses on account of masala quotient."

Speaking about the film's leading lady, Umair wrote, "Tara Sutaria is totally miscast. She is irritating sometimes."Overall, full on paisa vasool film. Masses will go gaga over it on Eid," wrote Umair as he concluded his review of the film with a three-and-a-half rating.

Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world.



Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman. The film is all set to release on April 29, 2022.