Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff says 'don't like segregating South and North films'

Baahubali (2015), directed by SS Rajamouli, was the first South Indian film to receive widespread acclaim in the United States. RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rise, and other films have now grossed enormous sums at the box office. This has ignited a debate over the pan-India success of South films. While the industry is divided in its opinions, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria of Heropanti 2 spoke about the South Indian film wave that is sweeping the country.

Tiger told Indiatoday,"Honestly, I think it's amazing and inspiring to watch them. I don't like to segregate South and North, I think they are part of us. It's one film industry. For me personally, the genre that they bring is very similar to the genre that I am part of, the genre that I have been surviving on thus far. I seek a lot of inspiration from that. The way they shoot, the way they glorify their heroes and present their heroes, even a single look, expression, or a walk, how they present through a phantom camera and how everything is larger than life, I really admire that."

Tara added to this by saying She believes it's fantastic that artists finally merging themselves as a community and as an industry. It's past time, as Tiger pointed out, because it's been like South for so long, and then there's Bollywood. So it's good to see that line blurring at long last. Even where we are now, all of their films are doing so well around the country, and she feels like there is still so much more to do. She is overjoyed that we are finally meeting in the middle and working together, as well as appreciating each other's accomplishments.



Meanwhile, Tiger has a number of fascinating projects in the works, including Vikas Bahl's thriller Ganapath, Siddharth Anand's Rambo, and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.