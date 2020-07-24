'Hero of my life': Rhea Chakraborty shares emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

Rhea Chakraborty wrote an emotional note for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, whose movie 'Dil Bechara' is releasing today. She shared an image of Sushant from the title song, in which he does the heart sign, while crooning about friendzone.

Calling Susahnt the 'hero of her life', Rhea penned, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me , I know you are.... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life.. I know you will be watching this with us."

Here's her post:

Rhea Chakraborty had recently opened up about being in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajpiut. She called herself Sushant's girlfriend while asking Home Minister Amit Shah to probe CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case. "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate," she had stated.

'Dil Bechara' happens to be Sushant's last movie ever. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His movie is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar at 7.30 pm.