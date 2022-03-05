Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali considered Alia Bhatt for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and not Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has collaborated with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, two of his favourite actresses. However, when asked to choose a favourite, he is unable to do so. He was asked a question regarding his perspectives on both Alia and Deepika in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

He said, They are different people. They have different approaches, they have different heights. They have different voices, they have different body language. They have a different approach to cinema. All that put together… Deepika is a beautiful girl, a wonderful actor. For me, Alia is a very beautiful girl, again a wonderful actor. But if I have to do Bajirao Mastani then I will have to have Deepika, and if I’m doing Gangubai, I will have to have Alia play it.”

He also added that, Each one exudes strength when they pick a role that suits them, and you can't cast the wrong actor in the wrong role. No one but the director knows which actor will do a good job portraying his story.

He further added, Not that he can say in the same breath that Alia couldn't have played Mastani or Deepika couldn't have played Gangu. However, he believes that the casting he has done, while maintaining their essence, is the proper casting. So, only Alia could have done this part justice. And only Deepika could have performed in those roles.

The film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' starring Alia Bhatt, was released in theatres last week following positive reviews. Alia's performance was praised by many, while others thought she was miscast.