Here’s the whopping price of Patralekhaa’s mangalsutra designed by Sabyasachi

Have you seen the photos of Patralekhaa and her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao, that were taken at the Mumbai airport last week? Patralekhaa's lovely, absolutely stunning bridal glow was something we couldn't take our gaze away from. The internet took note as well, but what piqued people' interest, even more, was Patralekhaa's mangalsutra.

After their wedding in Chandigarh on November 15, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai last week. Rajkummar looked dashing in white at the airport.

Patralekhaa's mangalsutra is from the Intimate Fine Jewellery line of renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Patralekhaa was seen wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2, which is made of 18k gold and features black onyx and pearls. It costs Rs 1,65,000.

Parnalekha took to Instagram to share a photo with her sister Patralekhaa and her husband Rajkummar Rao's pre-wedding party and captioned it, “As the late great Audrey Hepburn once advised, ‘Life is a party dress like it.’ Pyjama party night! #patraj.” In front of a gleaming streamer backdrop, they struck funny poses.

Amit Aggarwal designed the couple's blingy jammies. Patralekhaa also upped the ante by donning rhinestones in her hair.

On November 15, 2021, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in a small wedding ceremony in Chandigarh (Monday). The couple announced their wedding on social media with lovely photos of themselves as groom and bride.