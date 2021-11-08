Headlines

Here’s the whopping amount Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges for her films post 'The Family Man 2'

People in North India knew who she was, but it was ‘The Family Man 2’ that cemented her place in Bollywood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 10:07 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has worked in the film industry for 11 years and is considered one of the most popular actresses in the state. Samantha debuted in the Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, directed by Gautham Menon (2010).

 People in North India knew who she was, but it was ‘The Family Man 2’ that cemented her place in Bollywood. The viewers welcomed her with open arms and praised her performance in the web series.

 The diva was recently in the news due to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Following numerous stories speculating on their divorce, the two stated that they are separating because they no longer see a future with one other.

 Samantha's remuneration has reportedly increased, and she now asks between Rs 3-4 crore for a film, according to reports. Due to her Bollywood debut, the actor has also been in the news. With Taapsee Pannu's production firm Outsider films, she will shortly make her Bollywood debut.Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced the news through their respective social media handles, stating, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."

