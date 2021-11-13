Here’s how Suhana Khan, cousin Alia Chibba wished brother Aryan Khan on his 24th birthday

Suhana Khan and Alia Chhiba both wished Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, a happy 24th birthday on social media. Alia Chhiba took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from their childhood. She wished Aryan Khan and her mother, Namita Chhiba, a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people," Alia Chhiba wrote in her caption, tagging both Aryan Khan and Namita Chhiba. Suhana Khan re-posted Alia's photo with a red heart emoji on her Instagram story.

On October 2, the Bombay High Court granted Aryan Khan bail in a drugs case brought by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan was photographed at the NCB office in Mumbai yesterday to mark his weekly attendance.

For the unversed, In 1991, Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan. The couple has three children: Aryan, 24, Suhana, 21, and AbRam, who is eight years old. Suhana is continuing her higher education in New York.

Juhi Chawla had also taken to Instagram to wish Aryan.

"Here's another one from our personal album for today's special occasion...Happy Birthday, Aryan. Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you. 500 trees pledged in your name," Juhi Chawla captioned her birthday post.