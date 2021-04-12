Here's how Amitabh Bachchan's pearls of wisdom to Abhishek Bachchan helped him from not quitting Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan has witnessed ups and downs in his career of more than two decades. The actor has also been criticised over the years for his performances, being Amitabh Bachchan's son and more. However, no one takes everything sportingly as Abhishek does. But this was not the case a few years back. During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, AB revealed that he almost gave up on his journey in Bollywood and it was Big B whose advice stopped him from doing so.

In a video, Abhishek is heard saying, "To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There were no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting. At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry."

Revealing Senior Bachchan's advice, the Guru actor shared, "I never brought you up to be a quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek's recent release The Big Bull directly streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, the actor played the controversial financial broker Harshad Mehta.

Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas playing the titular role. The film is a spin-off of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani film produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.