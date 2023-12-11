'I was just...': Here's what Bobby Deol said about 'performing' marital rape scene in Animal

Bobby Deol breaks silence on 'performing' marital rape scene in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Bobby Deol recently made a smashing comeback on the big screen with his latest release Animal. Though the actor had less screen time and no dialogue, he captivated the audience with his performance and has become the talk of the town. However, one of the actor's scenes where he forces himself on his new bride has invited criticism. Now, the actor has finally opened up on performing the controversial scene.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bobby Deol opened up on doing the controversial 'marital rape scene' in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and said, "From the time I heard my character, I knew there was so much I could do with it without even speaking a word. In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me. When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever."

Talking about his character, Abrar Haque, Bobby Deol said, "I was just portraying this character who is savage, who is an evil man and this is how he treats his women, this is how he is. And that’s how I portrayed it. He’s a romantic actually with his three wives."

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Mansi Taxak, who plays the role of Bobby Deol's third wife in the movie, also talked about the scene and said, "It is shocking, of course. Nobody expects their wedding to end that way. When the wedding sequence starts, if you see the lights and the way the art was done, it is beautiful. You hear the music, that has gone so viral on Instagram. It was heading towards a beautiful end, and suddenly, you see something like this happening. It was to tell the audience that an animal is coming; if you thought Ranbir was this way, you could expect the villain to be (worse). It was an apt way to establish Bobby sir’s character and to show the audience what real animal we’re talking about.” Mansi added, “I would not wish that to happen at my wedding ever!"

As much as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is basking in success, at the same time, the film is also being criticized for its misogynistic and toxic content. The film's content was also questioned in Parliament by a woman MP who claimed that her daughter came out of the theatre crying after watching the film. The film has, however, collected over Rs 700 crore worldwide at the box office in just 10 days and continues to attract an audience in the theatres.

