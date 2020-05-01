Here's WWE star John Cena's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

WWE star John Cena was also among the celebrities who paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away after two-year battle with leukemia (a form of cancer) on April 30, 2020. The actor breated his last in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital and Research Centre at the age of 67. Tributes started pouring in for the legendary actor from Bollywood and sports personalities. Even John Cena, who happens to be WWE star, paid his tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

John Cena, who is known to post limited photos from India's news, shared an image of Rishi Kapoor on his Instagram photo. He, like always did not give any caption to the image but it could be nothing else but a tribute to Chintu Kapoor. The image John Cena posted was of Rishi Kapoor smiling while wearing a black suit, white shirt and red tie with a red handkerchief in his pocket.

Fans expressed love and paid their tributes as soon as John Cena posted the image of Rishi Kapoor. One user went on to write, 'Legend posting about another legend', on his post. John Cena is famously known for posting random images without any captions. Before Rishi Kapoor, he had posted an image of Asim Riaz ahead of 'Bigg Boss 13' finale.

Rishi Kapoor's funeral took place at Chandanwadi crematorium on the afternoon of April 30, 2020. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were a few names who were a part of the last rites. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't be part of the funeral but is headed from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family as they mourn Rishi's demise.