Here's WWE star John Cena's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia reacts on Adipurush kiss controversy, KRK accuses Akshay Kumar, says he gave 'supari' to kill him & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 9

DNA | School allegedly forcing girls including Hindus to wear hijab in MP

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Kyiv needs honesty in ties with NATO

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Here's WWE star John Cena's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

WWE star John Cena was also among the celebrities who paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2020, 06:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rishi Kapoor passed away after two-year battle with leukemia (a form of cancer) on April 30, 2020. The actor breated his last in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital and Research Centre at the age of 67. Tributes started pouring in for the legendary actor from Bollywood and sports personalities. Even John Cena, who happens to be WWE star, paid his tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

John Cena, who is known to post limited photos from India's news, shared an image of Rishi Kapoor on his Instagram photo. He, like always did not give any caption to the image but it could be nothing else but a tribute to Chintu Kapoor. The image John Cena posted was of Rishi Kapoor smiling while wearing a black suit, white shirt and red tie with a red handkerchief in his pocket.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Fans expressed love and paid their tributes as soon as John Cena posted the image of Rishi Kapoor. One user went on to write, 'Legend posting about another legend', on his post. John Cena is famously known for posting random images without any captions. Before Rishi Kapoor, he had posted an image of Asim Riaz ahead of 'Bigg Boss 13' finale.

Rishi Kapoor's funeral took place at Chandanwadi crematorium on the afternoon of April 30, 2020. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were a few names who were a part of the last rites. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't be part of the funeral but is headed from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family as they mourn Rishi's demise.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE