Here's why The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri replaced Swara Bhasker in Buddha in a Traffic Jam

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has become the most talked-about director of recent times. His recent directorial is still making waves, despite facing a huge competitor, SS Rajamouli's RRR. The director who started creating a different league of cinema with 2016's crime-thriller Buddha in a Traffic Jam, had to go through a last-minute major change before the shoot. In a recent interview with Lehren, the director revealed that he had signed Swara Bhasker for the film, but she was replaced a day before the shoot. "We had Swara Bhasker for that (film). She was doing that film. A day before the shoot, I was flying to Hyderabad, and my producer said that 'if somebody has so many tantrums before the film, then after the film, it's going to be impossible. So that's why we changed it last minute."

Since then, there has been a kind of bad blood between the two, and Swara has criticised Agnihotri's work, including The Kashmir Files. Vivek's journey of the making of path-breaking cinema hasn't been a cakewalk for him. In fact, he has to face multiple situations at different levels. After 2012's sleeper hit Hate Story, Vivek took a break from commercial cinema and returned with crime-thriller Buddha in a Traffic Jam. The 2016's crime-thriller was Agnihotri's first film that he made with sheer conviction. A story he always wanted to narrate, without any baggage or restrictions.

Speaking of The Kashmir Files, The massive box office and critical success of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has taken everyone by surprise. One of the most talked-about films of recent times, The Kashmir Files has not only been winning the hearts of the audience but has also been setting a new benchmark at the box office with its collections every week. And despite getting tough competition from the pan-India film 'RRR", 'The Kashmir Files' continues to win big at the box office. Therefore, it wouldn't be wrong to say that 'The Kashmir Files' is simply unstoppable. Till now, The Kashmir Files has collected Rs 234 crores from the domestic box office.