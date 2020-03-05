Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Here's why 'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha hired more women post #MeToo movement

Thappad has been making waves not only because of its lead characters acting but also the heartwarming, socially relevant storyline and writing.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 01:17 PM IST

Anubhav Sinha's latest film Thappad has been making waves not only because of its lead characters acting but also the heartwarming, socially relevant storyline and writing which Anubhav co-wrote with the very talented, Mrunmayee Lagoo. 

Speaking if female writers can write better female characters, Mrunmayee said, "I think it’s not true. We have had such amazing films by Gurudutt and others with such amazing and strong female characters. So I think, this whole thing about men can’t do justice to female characters or female point of view is really (wrong). I think a filmmaker is deeply convinced about what he is doing and if the intentions are right there, the gender makes no difference."

Anubhav Sinha later, during the interview with KoiMoi.com, agreed to it and he revealed that he hired more women in his team after #MeToo in 2018. The director said, "You are sort of right. But there were too many women around me and helping me, obviously Mrunmayee, then there’s a whole lot of for ADs (assistant director), costume team. I like to talk to the whole crew and take their opinions. Even on the sets, every time I was in doubt, I would turn to them and they have an opinion."

He further added, "Ever since the whole #MeToo happened, we hired more and more women in the crew. I told Sagar, hire as many women as we can. There should be only women in the team. There were always a lot of women on the sets. I am sure, even I am personally sensitive towards women. But you can’t give it all to me."

