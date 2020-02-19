Here's why Tahira Kashyap is 'delighted' to see Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar kiss in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is eagerly waiting and heavily promoting his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in which, for the first time, he will play the role of a homosexual man. While many wives in Bollywood have expressed displeasure at their husbands kissing another heroine, Ayushmann's wife, and director Tahira Kashyap says she is fine with her husband kissing a man or a woman on screen.

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a film that revolves around same-sex relationships, audiences will see Ayushmann kissing his male co-star and romantic lead Jitendra Kumar. Talking about her reaction to the kiss,Tahira said, "I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love."

She further clarified her stand and said, "Who am I to judge? My perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he as a character should be doing and in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan this is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?" Tahira, who is known for her openmindedness and her zest also opened up about being recognised as Ayushmann's wife. She said, "It wasn’t easy, but I have absolutely no qualms about being called Ayushmann’s wife. I see that the journey that he has gone through has so much of hard work and perseverance and now it’s paying off for him finally. And why not? Tomorrow when my kids grow up and I hope they do some amazing work and then people say call me ‘Virajveer and Varushka’s mother’ I will be equally happy. I am also equally happy when people call me just Tahira so I am very happy in every aspect."