Palak Tiwari shot to fame after appearing in Harrdy Sandhu’s chartbuster Bijlee Bijlee. She made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and often grabs headlines for her dating rumours with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari, one of the industry's most dynamic mother-daughter duo, are often appreciated for the close bond they share. Apart from Palak Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari is also a mom to a son, Reyansh, who was born in 2016. A throwback interview of Shweta Tiwari is currently going viral where Shweta Tiwari spoke about wanting a baby boy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari also shared an anecdote about her daughter’s lavish shopping habits.

Shweta Tiwari, reminiscing about the time when she was pregnant with Reyansh and Palak Tiwari was 16 years old, said, "On her 16th birthday, she went out and shopped for makeup worth Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand, such expensive products. Each eye shadow was for Rs 7k to 8k."

Shweta Tiwari humorously said that after this incident, she told her family that she was keen on having a son. "I can’t afford so much. I cannot have another daughter," she said.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is a force to be reckoned with. She remains one of the most popular and bankable stars in the industry, having worked in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Begusarai. Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Singham Again.

