BOLLYWOOD
Did you know that Saif Ali Khan had to buy his Rs 800 crore ancestral home from a Hotel group? The actor bought Pataudi Palace back with his money earned from films, and the reason will leave you amazed.
Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, is the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan and his family. Located in Pataudi, Haryana, the 10-acre estate is estimated to be Rs 800 crore. The palace includes 150 rooms, seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and seven billiard rooms. It is interesting that though Pataudi Palace is Saif's ancestral home, he had to buy it back from a hotel chain. In a Mid-Day interview in 2019, Saif revealed that Pataudi Palace was on lease to Neemrana Hotels.
How did Saif buy back Pataudi Palace?
After the death of Saif’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels. They operated Pataudi Palace as a luxury property until 2014.
In the interview, Saif revealed that People have a certain fixed notion. Though he hails from a royal family, there was no 'large inheritance waiting for him'. He said, "Even (with) Pataudi (palace), when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg used to run the hotel."
He further said that after Francis passed away. Aman told him that if he wanted the palace back, he could reach out to him. Saif recalled saying "I want it back. Then they held a conference, and said, ‘Okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned." To win back the ownership of Pataudi Palace, Saif had to put his hard-earned money from movies, and he did that without giving it a thought.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the movie Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and it premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.
