Here's why Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt took 4 pheras instead of 7 pheras at their wedding

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was celebrated by each and every fan of the actors, and they were going gaga over the couple's wedding moments. The internet was on fire yesterday, as we were getting pounded by back-to-back loveable moments of Ranbir-Alia. Now, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' half-brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the duo didn't take 7 but 4 pheras.

In a conversation with India Today, Rahul revealed that they were not exposed to such traditions. He even added that the wedding was conducted by a pandit, who is with the Kapoors for quite some time. The priest even explained the significance of each pheras to Rahul. Bhatt said, "Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 but 4 pheras, and I was there during the pheras." Rahul said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two biggest stars of Bollywood, have tied the knot in an intimate, private ceremony at Ranbir's house Vastu in Pali Hill - the posh suburb of Mumbai. Alia has now dropped dreamy photos with her husband Ranbir on her Instagram handle. In the first photo, the stars can be seen kissing each other. The beautiful pictures have gone viral on the internet with more than a million likes within thirty minutes.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", Alia wrote in her caption which is a message from the newly married couple to the entire world. The Highway star continued her post, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

Thanking the fans, she concluded her post, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"