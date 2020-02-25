Here's why Kalki Koechlin is in a 'state of sleep-deprived bliss'

Kalki Koechlin, a few weeks back, had announced the birth of her precious daughter Sappho and with a new picture that she shared on her Instagram today, it seems like Kalki is enjoying motherhood to the fullest. On Tuesday, Kalki shared a black and white photo of her holding Sappho in her arms and smiling softly. She captioned the picture saying, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello."

For the uninformed, Sappho, who was born on February 7 and is Kalki’s first child with Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. After sharing the news of her birth, Kalki had shared the news with her fans on her social media page and had also thanked her doctor for not giving up on her.

"So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out any way they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural water birth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! Please welcome Sappho. Born on 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal."

Kalki was born and brought up in India by French parents and was earlier married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.