Here's why Hrithik Roshan feels newcomers should be cast in the remake of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the super success of his recent offering Super 30. The actor made his way to our hearts 19 years ago with his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

At a time when a number of Bollywood filmmakers are cashin in on the trend of making sequels of hit films or, remaking old hits like Coolie No 1, Pati Patni Aur Woh among others, Hrithik Roshan was recently quizzed about a remake or sequal of his debut film. The actor was a bit taken aback wondering, "Why would anyone want to remake Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?"

On being insisted to comment on the same, Hrithik Roshan finally told the entertainment portal that if the film is ever remade, it should have newcomers. "I think newcomers should only be cast in the remake as two newcomers were launched with it earlier, in case ever made," he told an entertainment portal.

Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released in the year 2000. The film was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, who was also the writer and producer of the movie. The movie's songs became quite the rage back when the film released. The music of the film was composed by Rajesh Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hritik's last release Super 30 has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The movie has raked in about Rs 138.78 crore at the box office. It is based on the life and journey of a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor will next be seen in YRF's WAR along with Tiger Shroff.