Here's why 'happy birthday charsi Anurag' is trending on Twitter

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (best remembered for 'Gangs of Wasseypur') turned 48 on his birthday today. The micro-blogging site Twitter is trending his day with 'Happy birthday Charsi Anurag'. Wondering what does that mean?

The users actually found a video of Anurag using drugs (charas) during a live interaction. He was talking about integrating music with films, and while the hosts were laughing, Anurag was rolling his joint.

The filmmaker has noticed the trend and was quick with a witty response. "Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag," he wrote.

Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag September 9, 2020

Only a day back, Anurag had clarified why he never worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who, according to new theories, might have died after being drugged. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik stating they have 'strong evidences' against them.

Anurag had tweeted, "Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him? How do you what was he going through? are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over the last 9-10 years. Yes, we know better."

He further shared, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far."

Soon after that Anurag went on to share a screenshot of WhatsApp chat he had with Sushant's manager on May 22, 2020. He tweeted it stating, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven't don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons."

Kashyap also posted a few screenshots of the chat he had with the manager on June 14, 2020, the day Sushant passed away. He captioned it, "Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want..."

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. Various theories - Bollywood working against him, actor was drugged and killed, and suicide - are being investigated by the CBI in the case currently. The NCB and ED are also conducting a parallel investigation for drugs and financial records respectively.