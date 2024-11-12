Some Bollywood actors have been friends from their struggling days and they have witnessed each other’s growth and success.

Chunky Panday was already an established star in Bollywood when Shah Rukh Khan started making a mark in the Hindi films. While Chunky made it big in the ‘80s, Shah Rukh Khan became the actor to watch out for in the early ‘90s through films such as Baazigar, Darr and DDLJ. However, somewhere during the ascendence of their careers, they became friends.

In one such interview video with Bharti Pradhan on Lehren Retro, Chunky was asked, “You know, you and your friends, Shah Rukh and the whole lot, when you have been going out for holidays you’re one person who never went and stayed in anyone’s house. You always booked yourself a hotel and stay. Isn’t that true? Whether it’s Dubai or somewhere else!”

Chunky replied, “Bhawna (wife) and all have stayed with them, I mean Shah Rukh’s house in London and Dubai. I have also stayed there for couple of times but I like to stay in hotels because, I would love to stay in someone’s house, lekin main itna ganda hoon ki room bhi itna mess kar deta hoon ki koi bhi mujhe ek din me ghar se nikaal dega, including my own house, so I have to be at my own place. So, I try to not stay with people. but I have stayed in his house, lovely houses in London and Dubai.”

Shah Rukh and Chunky’s wives—Gauri and Bhawna—are friends and their kids—Suhana and Ananya—are also close to each other.

READ | ‘Sometimes I wish I was more tough, more thick-skinned,’ says Aishwarya Rai in viral video