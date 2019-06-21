Headlines

Here's why Ayushmann Khurrana's kids DON'T watch his films

Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in ANubhav Sinha's 'Article 15'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 07:16 PM IST

After two back-to-back hits with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho last year, Ayushmann Khurrana is now gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15. The film is based on the (in)famous Badaun rape case and takes a leaf of the Article 15 in the Constitution of India which states that there won't be any discrimination among the citizens of the country on the basis of caste, creeed, religion or gender. 

Based on true incidents, the film will have Ayushmann Khurrana in the character of a cop. The trailer of Article 15 has already be released and has gathered a lot of limelight. 

While Ayushmann's movies have been a huge hit in the recent past, from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Badhaai Ho (which even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark), turns out that his kids don't watch his films at all. While interacting with Times Now, Ayushmann was asked about how his kids Virajveer and Varushka deal with the actor's stardom. 

Ayushmann shared that the kids are aware of the fact that their father is an actor but they're still letting the feeling sink in. He further added that his kids are pretty young at this point of time and so they don't completely get his films, so they don't watch any of his movies. 

When asked about how he manages to take time out for his family and spend time with his kids, Ayushmann said that it's difficult for young actors to strike a balance between work and personal life, especially if you're married. 

