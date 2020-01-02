Here's why Arpita and Aayush consciously decided to bring Ayat into the world on Salman Khan's birthday

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma recently surprised Salman Khan on his birthday with a little gift. Arpita gave birth to a baby girl Ayat Sharma on Salman Khan's birthday, December 27, 2019. However, the reason behind that is something that not many are aware about.

Aayush, while talking about his and Arpita's mutual decision to bring Ayat into the world on Salman Khan's birthday, told Hindustan Times it was a gift for Salman. He also went on to seriously state that Arpita has a habit of throwing parties and he is saved from one party so they decided to keep Ayat's birthday with Salman Khan's.

For the uninitiated, Arpita's due date was in the last week of December or the first week of January, but when Salman Khan asked for a gift, they went for C-section. Remembering the same, Aayush stated, "When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday."

"Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three-year-old son) and Ayat’s birthdays," he added.

Salman's beloved nephew Ahil thought that Ayat would be of his size. Recollecting Ahil's first reaction, Aayush mentioned, "Ahil was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this overprotective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt.”