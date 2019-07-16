Here's why Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli at the age of 29...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most adorable celeb couples. The actress tied the knot to her cricketer husband in the year 2017 at the age of 29. Whereas her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got married after crossing the 30-year mark.

In her recent interview with Filmfare, Anushka Sharma opened up about why she got married at 29 which is "supposedly a young age for an actress to get married." The actress was quoted as saying, "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love."

She added, "Marriage was a natural progression. I've always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn't want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn't think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I'm happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It's so beautiful to see happy couples together."

The actress who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has not announced any new projects yet. Though, the film failed to impress the audience as well as the critics, Anushka's performance as a scientist having cerebral palsy, was much appreciated.