Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'

Renowned advertising filmmaker and brand strategist Prahlad Kakkar, often referred to as the 'ad guru of India', in a recent interview, made some interesting revelations about several film stars; however, the one that stood out was his comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's infamous relationship.

Prahlad Kakkar on Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's 'troubled' relationship

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's 'troubled' relationship in the late 1990s and early 2000s, for many years now, has been fodder for gossip among the media and fellow celebrities; however, to this date, Aishwarya Rai has maintained a dignified silence on the subject. When asked why the actress continues to take such a stance, Prahlad Kakkar told ANI, "Aishwarya is a very private person. She doesn’t open in front of anybody. She has a very small set of close friends and confidants who trust her. Only then she opens up and talks freely. Otherwise, she’s very particular. If the media doesn’t have access to somebody, they’d badmouth them."

Why did Aishwarya Rai never speak a word about her troubled relationship with Salman Khan?

Recalling how Aishwarya Rai 'didn't speak a word' during her troubled phase with Salman Khan, Prahlad Kakkar added, "Because that’s her dignity. She realised very early in life that her silence was her dignity and strength. And that bothered the media. So, they were constantly trying to demean, criticise, and bring her down so she comes down to a point where she says, ‘Enough! I’ll give you what you want!’ She never did."

In addition, Prahlad Kakkar referred to Salman Khan as not just a “difficult” actor, but also a difficult man with a “lot of issues.”

