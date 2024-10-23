There were news reports that Abhishek Bachchan skipped Aishwarya Rai's family gathering. Well, we bring to you the real reason why he skipped it.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a photo of Aishwarya Rai with her family went viral. Aishwarya attended her cousin's birthday with her family, including her daughter Aaradhya. However, Abhishek Bachchan's absence from the family gathering fueled the ongoing divorce rumours. While netizens were speculating that Abhishek skipped the gathering due to the differences between him and Aishwarya, actor's official spokesperson issued a statement, revealing the real reason.

Here's why Abhishek skipped the gathering

The statement shared by his representative stated that Abhishek skipped the birthday celebration to be with his ailing grandmom, Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri. The statement reads, "Sources close to the actor confirmed that Abhishek is in Bhopal to take care of his Nani, Indira Bhaduri, who has been unwell. This revelation has led to discussions among fans regarding the importance of family bonds. The Bachchan family has always emphasized the value of supporting one another, and it was expected for Abhishek to prioritize spending time & taking care of his grandmother.

The statement further reads, "In conclusion, the news of him being with his grandmother in Bhopal resonates deeply with fans. serves as a reminder that, regardless of fame and public life, family always comes first. As updates emerge regarding Indira Bhaduri’s health, fans will undoubtedly continue to show their support for both her and the Bachchan family during this time."

In the photo going viral online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen holding her daughter close while posing with her cousins. The photo was reportedly shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cousin, who was celebrating her birthday. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, the superstar's mother Brinda Rai was also seen in attendance.

