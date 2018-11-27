Here's why Aamir Khan quit 'Salute' and asked Shah Rukh Khan to do it instead

Writer Anjum Rajabali was eager to work with actor Aamir Khan and was looking forward to work collaborating with him for his next Salute.

However recently, the writer said that the Thugs Of Hindostan actor was so "consumed" by his mammoth project Mahabharata that he could not do the film anymore.

Salute, which is reportedly now titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, was earlier offered to Aamir.

The film, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will now feature Shah Rukh Khan.

"I have been very excited about the project. Like Aamir, I have been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also. Frankly speaking, I was very keen that Aamir do it and he, at that moment, had liked it," Anjum told reporters.

"We had discussed it a lot. We had a lot of hopes for it but unfortunately (there was) the larger project of Mahabharata, which he was consumed by," he added.

Aamir Khan, who was sitting right next to the writer exclaimed, "Oh my god!" as the actor had previously remained mum about his exit from the project.

The 53-year-old actor said the film's script is wonderful and he was really looking forward to work in the film.

"It is a great script. Salute is a wonderful script and I am a big fan of Rakesh (Sharma). It's a wonderful story and I feel sad that I was not able to do it, which is why I called up Shah Rukh and told him it was a wonderful story and he should hear it. I am glad he liked it. All my best wishes for the project," the actor said.

The writer and actor were speaking at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest.

According to reports, Aamir Khan will soon begin work on Mahabharata, being developed as a seven-part long web series.

The actor will be flying to the USA to work on the script and other technicalities of the big budget epic.

Salute, being directed by Mahesh Mathai, is jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala under the production banners of Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Films respectively.