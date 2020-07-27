Here's when Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan will resume shoot for Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Just a few days before the coronavirus lockdown was announced, Sara Ali Khan had kickstarted the shoot of her forthcoming film, Atrangi Re. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the male leads. As per reports quoted by BollywoodLife, the shoot for Atrangi Re is all set to be resumed in the next few months. During an interaction with a tabloid, Aanand confirmed the same.

He shared his excitement stating, "Yes, I’m really excited to start the next schedule planned for October in Madurai. I have the full support of the cast and crew. We are hoping that things will improve by the time we are ready to shoot."

Rai further said, "Rather, during the lockdown, I got a lot of time to prep for the upcoming schedule. We will be filming outdoors, but it’s going to be a very organised shoot... We will try to wrap up in the minimum time possible."

Earlier there were reports making the rounds that Akshay only has a special cameo in Atrangi Re. To which Aanand had said, "It’s not a cameo, but a very special character that is important to the narrative."

The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. This is the first outing of Sara with Akshay, Dhanush and Aanand. Also, this is the first time Khiladi Kumar is working with Rai. Dhanush had earlier worked with the filmmaker in Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam K Ahuja.