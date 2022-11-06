Here's what Shah Rukh Khan would name a 'Kardashian-like show' on his family

File photo

Shah Rukh Khan may not want his family to turn into a Kardashian-style reality series, but if it does, he already has the ideal name for it. It is no secret that SRK and his family are close and that they prefer to keep their private lives private.

On Saturday, SRK hosted an #AskSRK session during which a fan asked Shah Rukh what the title of a reality show about his family be?"

He wrote, “@iamsrk if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh replied, “It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??!" he said.

It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??! https://t.co/vI32JrMThl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

One of his fans named Aasif Khan said that he had wanted to watch Pathaan with his girlfriend but she has married somebody else now.

He tweeted, "Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi".

The Pathaan actor replied to Aasif saying that he would enjoy Pathaan even if he watches it alone as the superstar tweeted, "So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry."

One netizen replied to Aasif and said, "ab kya srk ne reply de diya ab to tumhare sath 200gf's jayegi theatre ko (After Shah Rukh Khan's reply, 200 girlfriends will go to the theatre with you)" and plenty others quote-tweeted Shah Rukh saying that this was the best reply in the entire #AskSRK session.

Regarding Pathaan, Deepika Padukone plays the lead role while John Abraham plays the major antagonist. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana will also play significant roles. As soon as the preview for the movie was made public earlier this week, it took off like a wildfire.

Siddharth Anand, who directed the movie, has directed high-profile blockbuster action films including War and Bang Bang. The action film, which Aditya Chopra under his production company Yash Raj Films is producing, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.