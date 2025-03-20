Mannat is currently gearing up for an extensive renovation during which time Shah Rukh will be living in two rented luxurious duplex apartments in Puja Casa in Bandra's Pali Hill on a three-year lease.

The one Bollywood star who has proved the power of manifestation is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who came to the city of Mumbai with nothing but a dream and then built an empire through sheer hard work. Everything Shah Rukh Khan does is an inspiration to millions and so, his home, Mannat, is also nothing less than a tourist attraction where fans wait to catch a glimpse of the superstar. But, do you know there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was once shooed away by a watchman at the mansion before he bought it?

This fact was recently revealed by Ahmed Khan, the choreographer of the Chand Taare song from Yes Boss. He told Lehren Retro, "We were shooting outside Mannat and watchman ne hume hakaal diya tha. (The watchman shooed us away.) There’s a shot of a Parsi couple driving and Shah Rukh jumps on the car. We took the shot and the watchman asked us to leave. Mazak mein Shah Rukh said, 'Yeh khareed lunga, phir shot lenge.' (I’ll buy it, then we will take the shot.) He told the crew, 'Ye le lete hai phir apna shot ho payega' (Let’s buy this, then our shot will be complete.)"

Lo and behold, 4 years after what he said, Shah Rukh Khan stood true to his words. The superstar purchased Mannat, which was formerly known as Villa Vienna, in 2001.

For the unversed, Mannat is currently gearing up for an extensive renovation during which time Shah Rukh will be living in two rented luxurious duplex apartments in Puja Casa in Bandra's Pali Hill on a three-year lease.

