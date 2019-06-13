Here's what Disha Patani has to say on being trolled after getting snapped with Aaditya Thackeray

A few weeks back, Disha Patani was clicked with President of Yuva Sena, Aaditya Thackeray while heading out of a restaurant post dinner in Mumbai. Soon after that, both of them were brutally trolled for stepping out together. People started question Disha about whereabouts of her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. But both Disha and Aaditya didn't pay heed to any comments which started making the rounds on social media pages.

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, when Disha was asked about Aaditya, she stated, "You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females." The Bharat actor went on to say, "I’ve chosen a profession in which I will be scrutinised. If people misjudge, I don’t care. I focus only on work."

Currently, Disha is appreciating for her role in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Fans loved her dance sequence with Salman in the song 'Slow Motion'.

Today, Disha is celebrating her 26th birthday and it's a working birthday for her.

On the other hand, the stunning beauty is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Malang. In the film, helmed by Mohit Suri, Disha is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. This is their first outing together. Apart from Aditya and Disha, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. Malang is slated to release during Valentine's Day next year.