Here's what Disha Patani had to say when asked about rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

Its been ages since people have been talking and speculating about the relationship between Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Disha, in the past, has mentioned that while she would be okay with a relationship, Tiger is not, and, Tiger's sister Krishna has also vouched that her brother is single.

However, the gossip mills work overtime when the rumoured couple is spotted at lunch dates or parties thrown by friends or even commenting on each other's Instagram. Disha and Tiger are often inquired by the media to disclose their status, but, the calm Disha who usually manages to dodge these questions, this time, in an interview, hit back saying, "What relationship?" which makes us wonder if everything is alright between the two.

On the work front, Disha is extremely excited about starring opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Acknowledging their 27-year age-gap, she said, "It was a dream come true to work in Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. He was 65 then. Ditto with Salman (Khan) sir, the biggest star in our country. Age is just a number. When I’m 50, I’d want to work with an 18-year-old. After just my second film, I got to work with Salman sir in Bharat, which gave me my first commercial song, Slow Motion. I don’t know if I deserve this. I’m glad to get an opportunity to dance, actor, do action."

Opening up further about Malang, the actress said that she credits her director for giving her such a good role. "It’s different from what I’ve done before and yet closer to who I am. Since the film is a thriller, a genre I love, I can’t divulge much. But yes, it has grey shades, all the principal characters do." Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020. Apart from Disha, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.